Left Menu

Cong targets Modi govt again, alleging corruption in Rafale deal

The reduction in excise duty has shown that reducing rates is in the hands of the government, he said.PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said the people of the country have become aware of the reality of the Modi government.The Congress party and workers will expose the corrupt face of the Modi government by exposing and taking the scams of the government to the people, he said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:53 IST
Cong targets Modi govt again, alleging corruption in Rafale deal
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Tuesday once again accused the Modi government of indulging in corruption in the Rafale deal and said efforts were made to cover up the scam.

“The Rafale deal is the biggest scam in the country and the Modi government has continuously been misleading the country. The way the layers of the Rafale scam are being exposed, the truth of the Modi government is coming in front of the country,” AICC national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh said.

Vallabh also alleged that the central government lifted ban on the procurement from a company which had been dubbed as corrupt by ruling BJP leaders over the Agusta choppers scam.

“The company was banned by the UPA government but now the ban has been lifted,” he told reporters here.

Vallabh also alleged that former Comptroller Auditor General of India Vinod Rai and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was active in the Lokpal movement, conspired against the then UPA government.

He called PM Narendra Modi the “leader of conspirators”. Targeting the Modi government over inflation, he said prices of vegetables have doubled in one month.

He said the government was forced to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel after it faced defeat in byelections held in different states recently.

“The Congress has been protesting across the country and mounting pressure on the government. The reduction in excise duty has shown that reducing rates is in the hands of the government,” he said.

PCC president Govind Singh Dotasra said the people of the country have become aware of the reality of the Modi government.

“The Congress party and workers will expose the corrupt face of the Modi government by exposing and taking the scams of the government to the people,” he said.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021