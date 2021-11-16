U.S. House' Hoyer says hopeful for a vote on Biden's "Build Back Better plan" by Friday
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 21:56 IST
U.S. House Majority leader Steny Hoyer said Tuesday he was hopeful for a House vote on President Joe Biden's "Build Back Better" plan by Friday at the latest, although he acknowledged it could slip until Saturday.
"My expectation is that we will vote on this Thursday or Friday," he told reporters.
