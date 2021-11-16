Left Menu

Emergency a blot on India's democracy: Nadda

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:02 IST
Emergency a blot on India's democracy: Nadda
BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday termed the Emergency as a blot on India's democracy, saying the Congress can never be forgiven for imposing the draconian measure on the people of the country.

The BJP leader, who concluded his two-day visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand on Tuesday, said this in Rudrapur while meeting people jailed during the Emergency.

''The Indira Gandhi government left a blot on India's democracy by imposing the Emergency. When people opposed it, lakhs of them were put behind bars. Those cruel, draconian times can never be forgotten and the Congress will never be forgiven for the repressive measure,'' Nadda said.

He listened to the experiences recounted by the ''soldiers of democracy'' jailed during the period and said the country owes its democracy to their efforts.

Nadda honoured them by offering them shawls and said the BJP is following the path shown by them.

The BJP president said by vaccinating 100 crore people India has shown it is self-reliant in every respect.

By sowing doubts in the minds of people about the Covid vaccine the opposition had tried to weaken the country's fight against coronavirus infection at a time when even foreign countries were praising India for the way it had dealt with the pandemic, he said.

''Today the opposition is speechless,'' he said.

Nadda later garlanded the statue of Shaheed Udham Singh at the collectorate describing him as a great revolutionary.

