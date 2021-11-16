Left Menu

Expansion of state cabinet soon, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the expansion of the state cabinet would happen soon.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:10 IST
Expansion of state cabinet soon, says Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the expansion of the state cabinet would happen soon. Gehlot made the remarks on the sidelines of an event here.

The much-anticipated cabinet expansion in Rajasthan has been delayed despite one-on-one meetings of Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot with Congress president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi last week. Both the leaders are learnt to have discussed the prevailing political situation in the state as well as the impending cabinet reshuffle.

The committee comprising of KC Venugopal and state in-charge Ajay Maken has aslo been deliberating on cabinet expansion and political appointments. They are talking to Gehlot and Pilot as well in this regard, sources said. Congress is considering implementing the "one leader one post" policy in the cabinet reshuffle.

The state will go to the polls in 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021