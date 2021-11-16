Goa: BJP leader Vishwajit Rane joins AAP

BJP leader Vishwajit K Rane joined Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of its National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Sattari on Tuesday.

Rane had unsuccessfully contested from the Poriem Assembly constituency in 2017 against Congress leader Pratap Singh Rane.

Several leaders have joined the AAP in the run-up to Assembly elections next year. (ANI)

