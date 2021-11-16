Left Menu

Goa: BJP leader Vishwajit Rane joins AAP

BJP leader Vishwajit K Rane joined Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of its National Convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Sattari on Tuesday.

ANI | Sattari (Goa) | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:19 IST
Goa: BJP leader Vishwajit Rane joins AAP
Vishwajit K Rane and Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader Vishwajit K Rane joined Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of its National Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Sattari on Tuesday.

Rane had unsuccessfully contested from the Poriem Assembly constituency in 2017 against Congress leader Pratap Singh Rane.

Several leaders have joined the AAP in the run-up to Assembly elections next year. (ANI)

