SGPC welcomes reopening of Kartarpur corridor

The SGPC on Tuesday welcomed the Centre’s decision of reopening the Kartarpur corridor and said it will celebrate the birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev at the Pakistan gurdwara on November 19.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March last year because of the Covid outbreak.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Bibi Jagir Kaur said she will herself lead a special ''jatha'' (group) to Kartarpur Sahib on the day of Gurpurab.

Speaking to the media after the announcement of the reopening of the corridor by the government, Kaur thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Kaur said letters were written and resolutions sent time and again by the SGPC to the Centre, seeking reopening of the corridor.

''Guru Nanak's Parkash Gurpurab will be celebrated by the SGPC at Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan on November 19. On the day of Prakash Gurpurab, I will personally take a large 'jatha' to Kartarpur Sahib, Pakistan. The entire cost of this special SGPC 'jatha' will be borne by the SGPC,'' she said. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday the government has decided to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib corridor from Wednesday.

