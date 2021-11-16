Loni Border SHO suspended for ‘breaching’ Official Secret Act

The former SHO of Loni Border police station, who was transferred following the arrests of seven alleged cow slaughterers with all suffering bullet wounds at almost the same spot in their legs in a shootout with police, was suspended on Tuesday.

Loni Border SHO Rajendra Singh, who had been transferred to Indirapuram police station as an inspector (Crime), was suspended after he recorded his resentment against his transfer in the general diary of the Loni Police station and made it viral on social media.

Making general diary’s entries viral is a violation of the Official Secret Act, Ghaziabad’s Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar told PTI.

While giving the charge of Loni Border police station to the new SHO, Singh had allegedly noted in the General Diary that he was feeling demoralised over his transfer out of the police station and he was not in a mental state to serve the public and that is why is proceeding to his home town instead of taking charge of the new assignment, sources said.

Singh’s transfer was also politicised with the BJP’s Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar terming the transfer as unwarranted and seeking his reinstatement from SSP Kumar.

Gurjar had also accused the SSP of patronising such police officials who are hand in gloves with the cow slaughterers and smugglers. Following Gurjar’s allegations, another sectarian outfit Akhil Bhartiya Brahm Rishi Mahasangh also jumped into the fray with its general secretary Udita Tyagi handing over a memorandum to the additional district magistrate, condemning the SHO’s transfer.

