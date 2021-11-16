Left Menu

Loni Border SHO suspended for ‘breaching’ Official Secret Act

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 16-11-2021 22:52 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 22:52 IST
Loni Border SHO suspended for ‘breaching’ Official Secret Act
  • Country:
  • India

The former SHO of Loni Border police station, who was transferred following the arrests of seven alleged cow slaughterers with all suffering bullet wounds at almost the same spot in their legs in a shootout with police, was suspended on Tuesday.

Loni Border SHO Rajendra Singh, who had been transferred to Indirapuram police station as an inspector (Crime), was suspended after he recorded his resentment against his transfer in the general diary of the Loni Police station and made it viral on social media.

Making general diary’s entries viral is a violation of the Official Secret Act, Ghaziabad’s Senior Superintendent of Police Pawan Kumar told PTI.

While giving the charge of Loni Border police station to the new SHO, Singh had allegedly noted in the General Diary that he was feeling demoralised over his transfer out of the police station and he was not in a mental state to serve the public and that is why is proceeding to his home town instead of taking charge of the new assignment, sources said.

Singh’s transfer was also politicised with the BJP’s Loni MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar terming the transfer as unwarranted and seeking his reinstatement from SSP Kumar.

Gurjar had also accused the SSP of patronising such police officials who are hand in gloves with the cow slaughterers and smugglers. Following Gurjar’s allegations, another sectarian outfit Akhil Bhartiya Brahm Rishi Mahasangh also jumped into the fray with its general secretary Udita Tyagi handing over a memorandum to the additional district magistrate, condemning the SHO’s transfer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
2
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global
4
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021