Hospital licences should be cancelled if they refuse to admit road accident victims: Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said licences should be cancelled if any hospital refuses to treat a person injured in a road accident or if the wounded person dies due to delay in treatment.

He said treatment should be provided to the injured in the nearest hospital to the accident site.

Speaking in a virtual ceremony to inaugurate a RTO building in Jodhpur and DTO buildings in Balotra, Shahpura and Bhiwadi, Gehlot said thousands of people lose their lives in road accidents every year in the country. He said that preventing road accidents is the main priority of the state government, according to a release.

Gehlot said the treatment should be provided at the nearest hospital and if any hospital refuses to treat an injured person or if death occurs due to delay in treatment, the license of the hospital should be cancelled.

He said that under the 'CM Chiranjeevi Swasthya Bima Yojana', the facility of free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh is available. In such a situation, the hospital should not hesitate to treat any injured person.

Gehlot said even if the victim in an accident hails from another state, the state government will bear the responsibility of taking care of them as well as bearing the treatment cost.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)