National Press Day observed in Nagaland

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 16-11-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 23:59 IST
Nagaland on Tuesday joined the country in observing the National Press Day with a call for media persons to stand for truth and the common people.

The three major press clubs in the state – Kohima Press Club, Dimapur Press Club and Mokokchung Press Club - observed the day with the presence of their members in the respective districts, while the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) organised the state level event at its conference hall here.

Speaking at the main event, Advisor to Nagaland Chief Minister and former editor Abu Metha urged journalists not to be afraid of the truth.

“If the system in Nagaland has to be improved… if negativity is to be eradicated from the society, the media has to be willing to ask questions, tell the truth and have the courage to highlight the deficits and shortfalls in the government”, he said.

It is only then that the media will stand up with the other pillars of democracy, he said Metha said merely claiming to be the fourth pillar is not enough, but walking that extra mile will ensure that there will be growth in the fourth pillar of democracy.

Without the freedom of the press and without a vibrant media, democracy does not exist, he opined.

He also urged the DIPR and the media houses to tell the success stories of the state despite the hurdles and the challenges faced, because every success story inspires and motivates people.

IPR Director Z. Tokishe Sema in his speech asked the media to strive for the betterment of society. Former chief minister S C Jamir said in Dimapur Press Club that the world is moving very fast particularly in the field of science and technology and in modern society every citizen is interested to get the latest news on national and international developments. Therefore, information should be comprehensive, accurate and fair, he said. In a situation where the right to information has become paramount in the society, he said, one should remember that rights are always subject to a certain code of conduct.

In a democracy, rights have to be matched with obligations and responsibilities.

Jamir said that newspapers must focus their attention on the welfare of the common man and highlight the problem of people instead of reporting the speeches of politicians.

