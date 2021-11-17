Biden bans Nicaragua officials from entering United States
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-11-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 01:20 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday issued a proclamation banning members of the Nicaraguan government involved in policies he characterized as undermining democracy from entering the United States.
"The repressive and abusive acts of the Ortega government and those who support it compel the United States to act," Biden said in the proclamation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- U.S.
- United States
- Nicaraguan
- Biden
- Ortega
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. charges passenger with assaulting American Airlines flight attendant
Stellantis offers early retirement program to eligible U.S. employees
UNHCR welcomes U.S. decision to end Migrant Protection Protocols program
U.S. woman who assisted Bali 'suitcase' murder to be deported after release
The U.S. Federal Reserve's take on greening the economy: Not our job