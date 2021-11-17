Biden says 'Build Back Better' bill will be passed within a week
I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday. The $1.75 trillion proposal aims to expand the social safety net in the United States and boost climate change policy.
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2021 01:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 01:52 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time.
"I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.
The $1.75 trillion proposal aims to expand the social safety net in the United States and boost climate change policy.
