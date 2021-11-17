Biden says he had a 'good meeting' with China's Xi
Reuters | Woodstock | Updated: 17-11-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 02:29 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he had a "good meeting" with Chinese President Xi Jinping and aides would follow up on a range of issues.
Asked whether the two leaders had made any progress on Taiwan during their virtual meeting on Monday, Biden said: "We made very clear we support the Taiwan Act."
