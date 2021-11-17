Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. House to vote to censure Republican who tweeted violent video targeting Democrat -source

The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a resolution to censure a Republican member for a Twitter post depicting himself killing a prominent progressive and attacking President Joe Biden with swords, a congressional source said. Prominent Republicans criticized the Democratic move to discipline Representative Paul Gosar for the video, even as some suggested they strip another Republican of his seat on a prominent House committee for his vote this month in favor of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill to fix roads and bridges and expand broadband access.

Prosecution rests in Georgia trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing

The prosecution rested its case on Tuesday against the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after presenting evidence it said showed the defendants wrongly assumed the worst about a Black man jogging in a mostly white southern Georgia neighborhood. Over eight days, prosecutors from the Cobb County district attorney's office repeatedly played a cellphone video made by one of the defendants, which shows another defendant, Travis McMichael, firing a shotgun three times at Arbery, 25, at close range.

On a New Hampshire bridge, Biden bets infrastructure beats political headwinds

Fresh from signing his signature bipartisan infrastructure bill, U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday trekked to New Hampshire, a key state in the 2022 midterms, to tout the bill's benefits and revive the party's slumping poll numbers. Biden and his Democratic Party are betting that bipartisan progress and popular policies like investing in infrastructure and creating jobs can win over voters. The opposition Republican party remains divided over former President Donald Trump, his supporters' Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and whether to cooperate with Biden on regular governance.

As U.S. Congress advances Democrats' tax plans, America's wealthy eye loopholes

As Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives look to advance https://www.reuters.com/world/us/white-house-eyes-us-house-vote-spending-bill-next-week-deese-2021-11-08 their $1.75 trillion social spending package this week, wealthy individuals are already planning ways to avoid paying for it. The package would be the biggest expansion of the U.S. safety net since the 1960s, and Democrats propose paying for it by levying a 5% surtax on individuals with more than $10 million in annual income and an additional 3% tax on individuals with more than $25 million in annual income.

Jury deliberates U.S. teen Rittenhouse's fate in murder trial

Jury deliberations in the Wisconsin murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse were into their third hour on Tuesday, working to form a consensus on the teenager's guilt or innocence after he killed two men and wounded a third during protests last year. The 12-member jury sent a note to ask the judge for extra copies of the first six pages of his 36-page jury instructions, indicating they were still in the early stages of their deliberations.

Journalist Fenster reunited with family in New York, pledges to work for detained in Myanmar

Journalist Danny Fenster had an emotional reunion with his family on his return to the United States on Tuesday after more than five months in a Myanmar prison cell, and he pledged to keep working for others still detained in the country. Fenster, 37, still wearing a red wool hat he said was given to him by a fellow inmate, said at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport that he felt "incredible" after being freed on Monday despite an 11-year prison sentence handed down just three days earlier.

FDA promises quick review of Pfizer booster for all adults, CDC meets Friday

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Tuesday it would review Pfizer Inc's request to authorize booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine in all adults "as expeditiously as possible," with the New York Times https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/16/us/politics/fda-pfizer-booster-shots-adults.html?smid=tw-nytimes&smtyp=cur reporting that the regulatory nod could come as soon as Thursday. The agency said it does not plan to hold a meeting of the outside experts on Pfizer's request, concluding the request does not raise questions that would benefit from additional discussion by the members of the committee.

Jury questioning begins for Ghislaine Maxwell's sex crimes trial

A federal judge in Manhattan on Tuesday began questioning potential jurors for the sex abuse trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, asking individuals about topics ranging from their opinions of people with luxurious lifestyles to what television shows they watch. Prosecutors have said that Maxwell 59, recruited and groomed underage girls for deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein to abuse. She has pleaded not guilty to six counts of sex trafficking and other crimes. Her lawyers have said extensive media coverage https://www.reuters.com/legal/government/epsteins-shadow-looms-over-jury-selection-maxwell-sex-crimes-trial-2021-11-04 of her July 2020 arrest has tainted the jury pool.

Biden says 'Build Back Better' bill will be passed within a week

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time. "I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.

U.S. Senate confirms Google critic Kanter to head Justice Dept Antitrust Division

The U.S. Senate voted on Tuesday to confirm Google critic Jonathan Kanter, who was backed by progressives, to head the Justice Department's Antitrust Division. In his confirmation hearing, Kanter pledged to enforce antitrust law in agriculture, pharmaceuticals and the labor market, as well as in Big Tech.

