Former Congress leader Yoganand Shastri joins NCP
Former Congress leader and Speaker of Delhi Assembly, Yoganand Shastri joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday.
Shastri's induction to NCP took place in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.
Shastri, who had a long association with Congress resigned from the party in 2020. He held the post of Delhi Assembly Speaker between 2008 and 2013. He was a cabinet minister in Chief Minister Sheila Dixit-led government. (ANI)
