Former Congress leader Yoganand Shastri joins NCP

Former Congress leader and Speaker of Delhi Assembly, Yoganand Shastri joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 10:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 10:58 IST
Yoganand Shastri with NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shastri's induction to NCP took place in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.

Shastri, who had a long association with Congress resigned from the party in 2020. He held the post of Delhi Assembly Speaker between 2008 and 2013. He was a cabinet minister in Chief Minister Sheila Dixit-led government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

