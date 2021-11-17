Left Menu

Romania's ruling Liberals, rival leftists to rotate premiers in potential cabinet

Romania's ruling Liberals and their former rivals the leftist Social Democrats will rotate prime ministers in a potential coalition government, party leaders agreed late on Tuesday, but negotiations continued, extending a policy deadlock. The Social Democrats have repeatedly said they will not accept Liberal Party leader Florin Citu as premier, after his current caretaker government failed a no confidence vote in October.

Reuters | Bucharest | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:26 IST
Romania's ruling Liberals, rival leftists to rotate premiers in potential cabinet
  • Country:
  • Romania

Romania's ruling Liberals and their former rivals the leftist Social Democrats will rotate prime ministers in a potential coalition government, party leaders agreed late on Tuesday, but negotiations continued, extending a policy deadlock. Political infighting has left the European Union state with a caretaker government while energy costs rise, economic recovery slows and the country experiences its deadliest COVID-19 wave since the start of the pandemic.

The Liberals, whose centrist coalition government splintered more than two months ago in a dispute over a regional development fund, chose to negotiate a new majority with the Social Democrats rather than rebuild their old alliance. They came to power in a national election in late 2020, campaigning against what they and Western states said were efforts by the Social Democrats to weaken the fight against corruption.

The leftist Social Democrats - who remain parliament's biggest party with 157 seats to the Liberals' 134 - have denied such efforts. The parties are still struggling to agree on a host of issues, including the structure of the cabinet, and the scope of hikes in wages, pensions and child benefits.

Late on Tuesday, the Liberals voted in favour of a proposal for the two main parties to regularly rotate prime ministers, on condition that they go first. But there were still disagreements over who the prime ministers will be. The Social Democrats have repeatedly said they will not accept Liberal Party leader Florin Citu as premier, after his current caretaker government failed a no confidence vote in October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021