Conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values: PM

The prime minister also said that democracy is not merely a system for India but it is its nature.Noting that the next 25 years are very important for the country as it heads towards the centenary of its Independence, he urged Parliament and state legislatures and their members to give top priority to their duties in their words, conduct and work which will impact citizens nationwide.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 13:34 IST
Conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values: PM
PM Narendra Modi (File photo)
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised the need for everyone from parliamentarians to the common man to give primacy to their duties, saying this is the mantra to speed up India's development by many times from the pace it has grown since Independence. Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference virtually, he also called for collective efforts, including from states, to take the country to new heights of progress and cited the fight against COVID-19 as a ''historic'' example of 'sabka prayas' (everyone's effort). With Parliament often witnessing disruptions over a variety of issues, Modi said conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values. Traditions and systems of the Houses of our legislatures should be inherently Indian, he said, pitching for policies and laws to strengthen the sentiment of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

The prime minister also pushed the idea of having a separate time for quality and healthy debates in legislatures which should be serious, dignified and devoid of political potshots at others. In a way, it should be a ''healthy time'' for House, he said.

The prime minister also said that democracy is not merely a system for India but it is its nature.

Noting that the next 25 years are very important for the country as it heads towards the centenary of its Independence, he urged Parliament and state legislatures and their members to give ''top priority'' to their duties in their words, conduct and work which will impact citizens nationwide. ''Next 25 years are very important for India. During this, can we with full strength dedication and response execute one mantra? In my view that mantra is duty, duty and duty,'' he said.

He also asserted that it is our legislatures' responsibility to be vigilant about any discordant voice about the country's unity and integrity. It is our unity that preserves our diversity, he added. In the thousands of years of development, people have come to realise that in the midst of diversity, flows the grand, divine and unbroken stream of unity, and this unbroken stream of unity nourishes and preserves our diversity, he said. Noting that lawmakers are associated mostly with politics, Modi proposed whether a few days days in a year can be demarcated in legislatures for them to do something special for the society, tell the country about this aspect of their social life as well. He also gave the idea of ​​'One Nation One Legislative Platform', a portal that not only gives the necessary technological boost to our parliamentary system, but also works to connect all the democratic units of the country. The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its 100th year in 2021.

To commemorate the centennial year, the conference is being be held in Shimla on November 17-18. The first conference was also held in Shimla in 1921.

