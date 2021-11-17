Left Menu

Maharashtra govt roping in Salman Khan for vaccination awareness to 'polarise', 'attract specific community', alleges BJP's Ram Kadam

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ram Kadam on Wednesday raised objection against the Maharashtra government's plan to rope in actor Salman Khan to raise awareness on COVID-19 vaccination and said that it is a "polarisation stunt" of the state government to attract a specific community.

"Although people across the country took part in the massive COVID-19 vaccination drive and most of them have been vaccinated and cooperated well, so is it a polarisation stunt by MVA and its partner Congress to polarise people and attract a specific community," he reiterated. Further, the BJP leader cleared that the party particularly does not have a problem with Salman Khan, "but the way in which he is being brought, raises questions."

Earlier today, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the state government is in talks with religious leaders and celebrities like Salman Khan to raise awareness on COVID-19 vaccination. While speaking to ANI, Tope said, "In order to get more people vaccinated, we will be getting religious leaders, celebrities to create awareness on vaccination. We are also in talks to bring onboard celebrities like Salman Khan for the awareness drive." (ANI)

