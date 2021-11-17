Left Menu

Vietnam police summon noodle seller after 'Salt Bae' parody video

He described himself in a Facebook post uploaded alongside the video as "Green Onion Bae". Images of To Lam's golden dinner have caused a stir both on and offline in Vietnam, with many questioning how such a high-ranking Party official allowed himself to be filmed indulging in such expensive food amid a state crackdown on corruption.

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 17-11-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 14:03 IST
Vietnam police summon noodle seller after 'Salt Bae' parody video
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Police in Vietnam have summoned a beef noodle seller who filmed himself imitating Nusret Gokce, or "Salt Bae", days after a top Vietnamese official was caught on camera eating gold-encrusted steak at the Turkish celebrity chef's London restaurant. Bui Tuan Lam, 38, from the central city of Danang, said his intention in making the video, which shows him ceremoniously slicing boiled beef and flamboyantly sprinkling green onions into a bowl of noodle soup, was not to mock any particular individual.

"The video I made was for fun and for advertising my beef noodle shop. More customers have been coming since I posted it," said Lam, who added it was not clear if the police summons was because of his video. Last week, Gokce uploaded a video of himself feeding Vietnam's Minister of Public Security, To Lam, gold leaf encrusted steak at his London restaurant, where a steak sells for up to 1,450 pounds ($1,960).

Days later, Facebook said it had unblocked https://reut.rs/3DkJylo the '#saltbae' hashtag, having found the tag had been blocked globally after the footage emerged. Police in Vietnam routinely summon activists and people publicly critical of the ruling Communist Party for questioning. Danang police did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Lam, who has previously criticised authorities on Facebook, said he had been "raising his voice for a better society", and that police had previously summoned him for a meeting in April, without saying why. He described himself in a Facebook post uploaded alongside the video as "Green Onion Bae".

Images of To Lam's golden dinner have caused a stir both on and offline in Vietnam, with many questioning how such a high-ranking Party official allowed himself to be filmed indulging in such expensive food amid a state crackdown on corruption.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021