Left Menu

Cong didn't empower people in last 70 years, alleges BJP chief J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday accused the Congress of doling out freebies to garner votes instead of empowering the people of India in the last 70 years.Addressing a Sarthak Chaupal programme near Model Town in Delhi, he said the Narendra Modi government supported people in becoming self-reliant and empowered them through initiatives like Ujjwala Yojna and Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.These schemes represent a changing India, the BJP national president said.What did the Congress do in 70 years

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:00 IST
Cong didn't empower people in last 70 years, alleges BJP chief J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday accused the Congress of doling out freebies to garner votes instead of empowering the people of India in the last 70 years.

Addressing a 'Sarthak Chaupal' programme near Model Town in Delhi, he said the Narendra Modi government supported people in becoming self-reliant and empowered them through initiatives like Ujjwala Yojna and Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.

These schemes represent a changing India, the BJP national president said.

''What did the Congress do in 70 years? They would only dole out freebies and get votes in elections. They did not help people stand on their own, become empowered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came up and provide toilets to 10 crore families,'' he said.

''The poor and needy do not need money, they need empowerment. The Ayushman Yojna benefits 55 crore people, including barbers and rickshaw pullers. Villages have been electrified, gas cylinders have been provided to eight crore families. This is the image of changing India,'' Nadda said.

At the event, he paid homage to party veteran from the area late Bholanath Vij and termed him as a person who embraced all and helped them without caring for his interests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021