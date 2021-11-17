Left Menu

Congress is not as it was at Nehru's time, says Yoganand Shastri on joining NCP

Former Congress leader Yoganand Shastri who joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday said that he left the grand old party as it has changed and is not the same, the way it was during Jawaharlal Nehru's time.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 15:33 IST
Speaker of Delhi Assembly, Yoganand Shastri (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Congress leader Yoganand Shastri who joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Wednesday said that he left the grand old party as it has changed and is not the same, the way it was during Jawaharlal Nehru's time. "We believe in our culture, a person should keep on doing work and I didn't keep myself vacant. The Party didn't give me enough work, that is why I joined NCP," Speaker of Delhi Assembly Shastri told ANI.

"Congress has changed, it is not the same, the way it was during Nehru's time. Those who want to contribute are not given much importance in the party," he added. "I don't blame the top leadership but you know the ground-level reality. Top leadership is not at fault but the party at the local level is not fine and people are not given respect," he stated.

Shastri's induction to NCP took place in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar. Shastri, who had a long association with Congress resigned from the party in 2020. He held the post of Delhi Assembly Speaker between 2008 and 2013. He was a cabinet minister in Chief Minister Sheila Dixit-led government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

