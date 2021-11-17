Hyderpora encounter: Prohibitory orders imposed in parts of JK's Ramban

Left Menu

Magray, who had reportedly killed a militant with bare hands in his village over 15 years ago, said he would continue his struggle for justice for his slain son. If they have any proof of his involvement in militancy, show it to meI know he was innocent, Magray said, asking if this was the reward for being a nationalist.

Prohibitory orders banning the gathering of five or more people at one place were imposed in some villages of Ramban district on Wednesday, following the death of one of its residents in an encounter in Hyderpora area of Srinagar.

The move comes apparently to thwart any protest by the affected family.

According to police, Mohammad Amir of Famrote village in Ramban was a militant and was killed along with his Pakistani accomplice in the Monday evening encounter in Hyderpora, where an illegal call centre and a terror hideout were allegedly being run.

Two civilians - Altaf Bhat and Mudassir Gul -- were also killed in the firing, triggering angry reaction from their family who claimed they were innocent and not linked to militancy. Amir's father Latief Magray also refuted the Jammu and Kashmir police's claim that his son was a militant and appealed to the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to provide ''justice to his family'' and also return the body of his son for a proper burial.

In an apparent move to scuttle protests by Amar's family, Ramban Additional District Magistrate Harbans Lal Sharma ordered the imposition of prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Famrote village along with Sangaldan and Seripura from 9 am Wednesday till further orders.

''The Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban shall ensure the implementation of this order in letter and spirit,'' the order said. Magray, who had reportedly killed a militant with bare hands in his village over 15 years ago, said he would continue his struggle for ''justice'' for his slain son. ''If they have any proof of his involvement in militancy, show it to me…I know he was innocent,'' Magray said, asking ''if this was the reward for being a nationalist''.

