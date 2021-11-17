Left Menu

Owaisi complains to Hyderabad police commissioner against Wasim Rizvi

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other party leaders on Wednesday met Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar and lodged a complaint against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi over the objectionable contents in the latters book.The book, written in Hindi, uses objectionable language against Islam and its followers, Owaisi said in the complaint.The contents of the book and the objectionable statements have been made with a view to outrage the religious sentiments of those who follow Prophet Mohammed and abide by Islamic tenets, he said.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other party leaders on Wednesday met Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar and lodged a complaint against former Uttar Pradesh Shia Waqf Board Chairman Wasim Rizvi over the ''objectionable'' contents in the latter's book.

''The book, written in Hindi, uses objectionable language against Islam and its followers,'' Owaisi said in the complaint.

''The contents of the book and the objectionable statements have been made with a view to outrage the religious sentiments of those who follow Prophet Mohammed and abide by Islamic tenets,'' he said. Rizvi's statements are also targeted at creating a feeling of enmity against Muslims of India, he alleged. Owaisi urged the police commissioner to take action against Rizvi and his associates on the charge of promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion and others and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony.

