US Domestic News Roundup: Jury in Rittenhouse murder trial to deliberate for second day; Biden heads to Detroit to tout U.S. investment in electric vehicle market and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Jury in Rittenhouse murder trial to deliberate for second day

The jury in the Wisconsin murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse will deliberate for a second day on Wednesday, attempting to reach a consensus on whether to convict or acquit the teenager for killing two men and wounding a third during racial justice protests last year. The jury of 7 women and 5 men from Kenosha, Wisconsin, deliberated for about eight hours on Tuesday. They sent two notes to the judge, neither giving any indication of the substance of their discussions on the first day.

Biden heads to Detroit to tout U.S. investment in electric vehicle market

President Joe Biden will take his victory tour celebrating a new U.S. infrastructure law to Detroit on Wednesday to tout investments aimed at boosting the market for electric vehicles. Biden, a Democrat, signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill into law on Monday and, with his approval ratings sagging, is eager to promote it as the fulfillment of a promise he made as a presidential candidate in the 2020 race for the White House.

Prosecution rests in Georgia trial over Ahmaud Arbery's killing

The prosecution rested its case on Tuesday against the three white men charged with murdering Ahmaud Arbery after presenting evidence it said showed the defendants wrongly assumed the worst about a Black man jogging in a mostly white southern Georgia neighborhood. Over eight days, prosecutors from the Cobb County district attorney's office repeatedly played a cellphone video made by one of the defendants, which shows another defendant, Travis McMichael, firing a shotgun three times at Arbery, 25, at close range.

U.S. offshore oil auction begins under court order, shadow of climate deal

The Biden administration on Wednesday will auction oil drilling rights to 80 million acres in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico days after joining a global agreement that for the first time targeted fossil fuels as the main driver of global warming. The sale by the Department of Interior will be the first under President Joe Biden, whose administration paused drilling sales under a promise to end development on federal properties. But Biden lost a court fight to oil-producing states that sued to reinstate the sales.

U.S. seeks four years in prison for Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman'

The U.S. Capitol rioter nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" for his horned head-dress faces a judge on Wednesday who could sentence him to more than four years in prison for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 attack by former President Donald Trump's followers. Prosecutors have asked U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth to impose a 51-month sentence on Jacob Chansley, who pleaded guilty in September to obstructing an official proceeding when he and thousands of others stormed the building in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election.

U.S. Senate to hold confirmation hearing on Biden FCC pick

The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee will hold a confirmation hearing on Wednesday for a new term for Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Jessica Rosenworcel, but Democrats will remain short of a majority in the telecommunications regulator. Late last month, Biden nominated Rosenworcel for a new term on the five-member commission and designated her chair.

Exclusive-Rating agencies say Biden's spending plans will not add to inflationary pressure

U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure and social spending legislation will not add to inflationary pressures in the U.S. economy, economists and analysts in leading rating agencies told Reuters on Tuesday. Biden has spent the past few months promoting the merits of both pieces of legislation - the $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better" plan and a separate $1 trillion infrastructure plan.

Biden says 'Build Back Better' bill will be passed within a week

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he expected his "Build Back Better" legislation to be passed within a week's time. "I am confident that the House is going to pass this bill. And when it passes, it will go to the Senate. I think we'll get it passed within a week," Biden said in a speech on Tuesday.

Staples Center in Los Angeles to be renamed Crypto.com Arena

The Staples Center sports and entertainment arena in downtown Los Angeles will be renamed the Crypto.com Arena under a naming rights agreement, the venue's operator said. The 20-year agreement for the AEG-owned and operated venue, which is home to the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers, the NHL's LA Kings and the WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, will be effective from Christmas Day, AEG said.

U.S. plans to invest billions in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccine

The United States is planning to invest billions of dollars in expanding COVID-19 manufacturing capacity to have at least a billion doses by the second half of next year, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing top White House advisers. The announcement to be made Wednesday comes as the administration of President Joe Biden faces pressure from activists to increase the vaccine supply to poorer countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)