WB: BJP MLAs stage a walkout from Assembly seeking reduction in VAT on petrol, diesel prices
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Wednesday staged a walkout from the West Bengal Assembly demanding a reduction in the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in the state.
On November 3, the Central government had reduced the excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and by Rs 10 respectively and the Finance Ministry had urged the states "to commensurately reduce" VAT on petrol and diesel to give relief to consumers. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday announced that that the state cabinet has decided to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel prices by Rs 4 and Rs 5 respectively. (ANI)
