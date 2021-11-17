MLAs should be present in House, says Bengal assembly Speaker

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-11-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 18:39 IST
West Bengal assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday exhorted MLAs to remain present in the House when it is in session.

It is the duty of both the ruling and opposition party legislators to engage in constructive participation in the assembly, which is essential for a democracy.

He rued that in the current session which ended on Wednesday, most of the opposition party MLAs were absent during the proceedings.

Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari earlier said BJP MLAs will skip Assembly proceedings on days when there are festivals scheduled during the winter session which began on November 1.

There were no proceedings in the House on November 3 and 4 (Kali Puja), 5 (Diwali), 10 and 11 (Chhat Puja), 12 (Jagadhatri Puja) and 15 (Tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda's birth anniversary) The Speaker urged the new members to ask questions in the House which forms a part of the learning process.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee also urged the opposition members to be present in the Assembly when it is in session.

