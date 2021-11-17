Court issues warrant against Guj MLA seeking appearance in case where he is complainant

A court here has issued a bailable warrant against Congress MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh for not appearing in a 2015 cyber crime case where he is the complainant.

Shaikh, MLA from Dariyapur constituency, had filed the complaint against Imtiaz Saiyad for allegedly posting objectionable content against him on social media. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate B H Ghasura on Tuesday issued bailable warrant against Shaikh, asking him to remain present on November 26 for examination.

Advocate Imtiaz Pathan, the accused's lawyer, said this was the second time the court has issued a warrant against Shaikh because he never appeared for his examination. The court had last issued a warrant against him in November 2020. The police filed a charge sheet, but due to the absence of the MLA, the trial is not moving forward, the lawyer claimed. PTI KA PD KRK KRK

