AP Governor admitted to hospital with Covid-19

(EDS: ADDING STATEMENTS OF AP CM, TDP PRESIDENT)) Amaravati, Nov 17 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan was admitted to AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad on Wednesday after he was diagnosed with COVID-19, his Press Secretary said.

A medical bulletin said in the evening that the Governor has been evaluated by a multidisciplinary team and his condition was clinically stable with normal oxygen saturation at room air.

''Based on CT findings and previous history of co-morbidities, he has been diagnosed with moderate COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by a team of experts,'' the bulletin said.

The Press Secretary, in a release, said Harichandan suffered a “minor illness” after his return from New Delhi last week.

''An RT-PCR test was conducted as a precaution as the Governor complained of cough and cold,” he said.

The Governor was diagnosed with COVID-19 on November 15.

He was taken to Hyderabad by a special flight on Wednesday morning and admitted to AIG Hospitals.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to AIG Hospitals chief Nageswar Reddy and enquired about the Governor’s health and the treatment being provided.

A CMO release said the doctor informed the Chief Minister that the Governor’s health was stable.

Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu wished a speedy recovery for Harichandan.

''I wish you recover full well and return to extend more services to the state,” the former Chief Minister said in a message.

