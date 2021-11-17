Left Menu

UP becomes first state to inoculate over 4 crore people with both doses: CM

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:07 IST
UP becomes first state to inoculate over 4 crore people with both doses: CM
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide Covid vaccination security cover to 4 crore people with both its doses.

In UP, total 14.33 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered with 10.33 crore people taking the first dose and over 4.1 crore both. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made this announcement on his tweeter handle, terming the state’s record achievement as “teeka jeet ka” (vaccine of victory).

''UP has become the first state in the country to provide complete protection cover of both doses of Covid vaccine to more than 4 crore citizens,” the chief minister said.

“This achievement is made under the efficient guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added in his tweet, dedicating the achievement “to the hard work of all health workers and all citizens who got the 'teeka jeet ka' (vaccine of victory).'' In UP, over 14.33 crore people have taken the Covid vaccine including over 10.32 crore, who have taken the first dose, a senior health official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021