UP becomes first state to inoculate over 4 crore people with both doses: CM

Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to provide Covid vaccination security cover to 4 crore people with both its doses.

In UP, total 14.33 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered with 10.33 crore people taking the first dose and over 4.1 crore both. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made this announcement on his tweeter handle, terming the state’s record achievement as “teeka jeet ka” (vaccine of victory).

''UP has become the first state in the country to provide complete protection cover of both doses of Covid vaccine to more than 4 crore citizens,” the chief minister said.

“This achievement is made under the efficient guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he added in his tweet, dedicating the achievement “to the hard work of all health workers and all citizens who got the 'teeka jeet ka' (vaccine of victory).'' In UP, over 14.33 crore people have taken the Covid vaccine including over 10.32 crore, who have taken the first dose, a senior health official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)