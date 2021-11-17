ULFA (I)'s extension of ceasefire confidence-building measure, will ensure atmosphere for talks: Himanta

Three days after banned militant outfit ULFA (I) extended its unilateral ceasefire by three more months, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday welcomed the move and said such ''confidence-building measures'' will ensure an atmosphere for dialogue with the outfit.

He said that the problems faced by Assam and its society have changed a lot since the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) was formed 40 years ago.

Visiting the house of slain Assam Rifles personnel Suman Swargiary at Thekerakuchi Kanhibari village of Barama in Baksa district to pay homage to the fallen soldier, Sarma appealed to the Centre to take ''strictest action'' against those responsible for recently ambushing and killing seven people in Manipur.

''I appeal to all outfits who are engaged in arms struggle to come forward for dialogue. Violence has never solved any problem. At the same time, I urge the Government of India to take strictest action against the group which killed seven persons in an ambush on Assam Rifles in Manipur,'' he told reporters.

The chief minister interacted with the martyred jawan's family and conveyed to them his deepest condolences. He also handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the family members.

As per the request of residents of Swargiary's village, Sarma also asked the PWD to urgently construct a rural road and name it after the martyr. He said a stadium will also be built at Hirimba Bodo High School, where the slain jawan had studied.

Swargiary was among the five Assam Rifles personnel, including the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of the country's oldest paramilitary force, who were killed in a militant ambush in Manipur's Churachandpur district on November 13. The wife and six-year-old son of the CO were also killed in the attack.

Sarma said many people have lost their lives in terror attacks in Northeast even as many outfits have come forward for dialogue in recent times.

When asked about ULFA(I), Sarma said, ''ULFA has extended its unilateral ceasefire for the third time. The previous two were for COVID-19, but this time, it’s a general extension. I welcome it. Slowly, such confidence-building measures will ensure an atmosphere of talks with them.'' He said that the Assam government is positive about ULFA(I) regarding their joining the dialogue process even though there is an issue, which is sovereignty, of disagreement.

''They have a demand, which is a core issue. Unless we talk and an agreement is reached, we cannot say a permanent solution is there. We need to discuss the core issue under the ambit of Constitutional boundaries. It is a long process, but we are positive,'' Sarma said.

He said that the ULFA was formed around 40 years ago under different situations of the state and its society.

''The situation of Assam has changed a lot now. Assam's demographic, political, economic and social problems have changed since the 1984-85 period. Today, Assamese people are fighting against some other burning issues,'' Sarma said, without elaborating.

On November 14, the ULFA (Independent) had extended its unilateral ceasefire, announced first in May this year, by another three months for the ''cause of public good''.

The group had announced a unilateral ceasefire for three months on May 15 in view of the ongoing pandemic. It was immediately after the new BJP-led government under Sarma had assumed office in the state on May 10, with the chief minister urging the outfit to come forward for talks.

The ceasefire was extended by another three months on August 14 as the pandemic situation was yet to improve, the outfit had said.

