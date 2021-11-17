Left Menu

PM to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue

The event will also witness keynote address by Australian Prime Minister Morrison and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:32 IST
PM to deliver keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on Thursday on the theme India's technology evolution and revolution.

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute. Prime Minister Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on November 18 around 9 am, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

He will speak on the theme of India's technology evolution and revolution, with the address being preceded by introductory remarks by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

The dialogue will bring together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas, and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies. The event will also witness keynote address by Australian Prime Minister Morrison and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.

