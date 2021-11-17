Left Menu

Ex-Delhi speaker and Cong veteran Yoganand Shastri joins NCP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 20:36 IST
Ex-Delhi speaker and Cong veteran Yoganand Shastri joins NCP
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader and former Delhi assembly speaker Yoganand Shastri joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Wednesday, and was made its city unit president.

Shastri came into the NCP fold in the presence of party chief Sharad Pawar.

''It was not that easy to work there (in the Congress). The biggest problem is that the party high command is promoting people who are not able to connect with the society. The example of Punjab is there and the situation in other states is also before everyone,'' Shastri said after joining the NCP.

He lauded Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying they were working hard but people around them were not honest and committed.

Shastri had also resigned from the Congress before Delhi Assembly polls in 2019, but his resignation letter was not accepted.

One of the seniormost leaders in the Delhi Congress, Shastri held various important posts during one-and-a-half decade rule of Sheila Dikshit.

Besides serving as the assembly speaker, he also held various portfolios including health, social welfare, development and food and civil supplies in Congress governments.

He contested assembly elections six times in Delhi and won thrice including twice from Malviya Nagar and once from Mehrauli seats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021