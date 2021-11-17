A former CM from Congress is luring JD(S) leaders, alleges Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday alleged that a former Chief Minister from the Congress, who also desires to hold the post in the future as well, was making attempts to lure in his party leaders, especially from the old Mysuru region.

Though Kumaraswamy did not wish to take the name of the Congress leader, it appeared to be directed at former Chief Minister and now Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah. There was no reaction as yet from him or the Congress.

''Yesterday, a MLA friend of mine came and discussed with me, saying that a senior Congress leader who wants to become Chief Minister and was also the CM in the past, has called him twelve times, asking what he has decided (on joining Congress), stating that JD(S) has no future,'' Kumaraswamy said.

But the MLA directly replied that he was in JD(S) because of his good relationship with Kumaraswamy and not for any position and politics, he told reporters. Kumaraswamy said the MLA even showed him details of the number of times he received calls from the Congress leader and said despite making his stand clear, the leader kept repeatedly calling him. ''I'm aware that there have been constant attempts to brainwash JD(S) leaders who have a hold on their constituency, but it will be ineffective,'' he added.

There have been speculations within JD(S) circles that some of its sitting legislators and leaders may jump ship to other parties, ahead of the 2023 assembly polls.

JD(S) MLA from Chamundeshwari segment G T Devegowda and Gubbi legislator S R Srinivas have given enough indications about joining Congress in the days to come.

Kumaraswamy who did not wish to name the Congress leader, when reporters asked him, said, ''why should I tell the name?. He is the Congress leader. I don't want to talk about anyone. They have been making efforts for the last three years. I'm aware of it.'' ''Let them (Congress) take whomever they want. I'm not worried, as my party workers are strongly with me,'' he said, adding that he was surprised to see that the leader, who claims that JD(S) is finished, was in ''a pitiable situation of luring JD(S) leaders.'' In response to a question, Kumaraswamy said it was not the case of one legislator, several of his party leaders have been contacted.

''Finishing JD(S) by the next assembly polls is their (Congress leaders) aim and desire, but it won't get fulfilled,'' he said, adding that the attempts to lure regional party leaders was more in the old Mysuru region.

Congress and JD(S) are traditional rivals in the old Mysuru region.

JD(S) has already announced ''mission 123'' (winning 123 seats in the 224 member assembly) to bring the party to power independently, after the 2023 assembly polls.

