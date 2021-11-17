Middle-aged man dies after son sets him on fire

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (PTI): A 55-year-old man died of burn injuries after his son allegedly set him ablaze by dousing him with kerosene at their house here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, in his mid-30s, picked up quarrel with his father over some issue on Tuesday, poured kerosene and set him on fire, leading to him sustaining burn injuries, they said.

Though the man was shifted to a hospital, he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment, police said.

The younger son of the deceased filed a complaint with police after which a case of murder was registered in connection with the incident, police said.

