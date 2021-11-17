Left Menu

BJP Manifesto Committee holds first meeting on UP polls in Lucknow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manifesto Committee on Wednesday held its first meeting in Lucknow under the chairmanship of cabinet minister Suresh Khanna regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, informed party sources.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-11-2021 21:18 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 21:18 IST
BJP Manifesto Committee holds first meeting on UP polls in Lucknow
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manifesto Committee on Wednesday held its first meeting in Lucknow under the chairmanship of cabinet minister Suresh Khanna regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, informed party sources. According to sources, there was a discussion regarding the outline of the manifesto in which it has been decided that the opinion of every section of the society will be taken and it will be finalized accordingly.

"All the members gave their opinion about what works were done and which work is going on in the state. The manifesto should include the subjects which can ramp up the development works of Uttar Pradesh," sources said. Former IAS officer AK Sharma who was appointed as vice president of the BJP Uttar Pradesh unit in June this year has also been made a member of the Manifesto Committee.

The members who participated in the meeting included Deputy Chairman of Manifesto Committee, Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Seema Dwivedi, Rajesh Verma, Vijaypal Singh Tomar, Kanta Kardam, and Pushkar Mishra. BJP Manifesto Committee next meeting will be convened on December 4, 2021, sources added.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls have been scheduled to take place next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

IBM partners with Yonsei University in Korea to advance quantum computing

 Korea Rep
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021