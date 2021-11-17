Left Menu

Punjab Congress chief Sidhu demands STF report on drugs be made public

The solution is to catch and punish the big fish, he said.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday demanded that a special task force's report on drug menace should be made public and a time-bound probe be initiated to catch the ''big fish responsible for narco-terrorism''.

He pointed out that the Congress had promised people in 2017 that it would ''break the backbone of drugs mafia'' in the state within four weeks.

''But according to the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) Reports from 2017 to 2020, Punjab has continuously retained the top position in crime rate in NDPS for the last four consecutive years,” said Sidhu in a series of tweets.

''Hon'ble HC supplied a copy of STF report on drugs to the government. But instead of proceeding as per law, we are sitting on the STF report since February 2018. Even we have failed to extradite the other accused in this multi-crore drugs case. The solution is to catch and punish the big fish,'' he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician said according to the law the government has all the powers “to proceed on the basis of the STF report''.

''Hence, it (STF report) should be immediately made public, an FIR should be registered on its basis and a time-bound investigation should be initiated to catch the big fishes responsible for narco-terrorism,'' he said in another tweet.

Sidhu has been demanding that the Congress government in Punjab make the STF report on drugs public.

