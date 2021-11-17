Left Menu

Telangana Cong submits complaint against MLC candidate Venkatarami Reddy to state election commission

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy along with other party leaders on Wednesday submitted a complaint to the Election Returning Officer against MLC candidate P Venkatarami Reddy to reject his nomination as he has been facing several allegations.

TPCC chief Revanth Reddy (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Revanth Reddy along with other party leaders on Wednesday submitted a complaint to the Election Returning Officer against MLC candidate P Venkatarami Reddy to reject his nomination as he has been facing several allegations. After submitting a letter to the state election commission, Revanth Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is acting "unconstitutionally" by violating the rules.

"Nomination papers should be displayed online so that if there is any false information given by the candidate there will be an opportunity to complain. We have asked to give details of nomination papers to which Returning Officer did not respond," said the TPCC chief. He further said that a complaint has been lodged against P Venkatarami Reddy.

MLC elections are being held under the supervision of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party, the TPCC chief alleged. "We will lodge a complaint with the State and Central Electoral Officers. If the election officials do not respond properly, we will go to court," he said.

The Congress leader said Venkatarami Reddy's resignation should not be accepted by the Central government as he is facing many allegations and complaints. "We have asked the Returning Officer to approve the nomination of Venkatarami Reddy only after the approval of the DOPT. It is clear that the election officials are hiding the information," he remarked. (ANI)

