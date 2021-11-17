Left Menu

Maha minister calls Kangana `dancer girl', says her comments do not merit reply

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 23:12 IST
Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Wednesday called Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut a “nachanewali” whose statements do not deserve any attention.

Ranaut on Tuesday triggered a new controversy with derogatory remarks about Mahatma Gandhi.

''If some dancer girl (`nachanewali') levels allegations against Mahatma Gandhi, I do not consider it worthy of response,'' the Congress leader told reporters here.

''Nine out of ten people badmouth her. There is no need to talk more about her,'' Wadettiwar further said, adding that if someone spits at Sun, it falls back on the person's own face.

Days after her India's independence in 1947 was ''bheek'' (alms) remarks, Ranaut on Tuesday claimed Subhas Chandra Bose and Bhagat Singh got no support from Mahatma Gandhi, and went on to mock his mantra of ahimsa by saying that offering another cheek gets you ''bheek'' and not freedom.

