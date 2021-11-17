Left Menu

Punjab AAP MLAs to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on November 19

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-11-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 23:31 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party Punjab on Wednesday said its MLAs will pay obeisance at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara in Pakistan on November 19 under the leadership of state unit chief Bhagwant Mann.

The Kartarpur Corridor, which links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district, was reopened for pilgrims on Wednesday.

''Aam Aadmi Party MLAs will visit Gurdwara Sri Kartarpur Sahib on the occasion of Guru Nanak Dev's Parkash Utsav on November 19. On the occasion of Gurpurab, prayers will be offered for the progress, prosperity and happiness of Punjab,'' Mann said in a statement here.

Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, will be celebrated on November 19.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

