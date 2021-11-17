J'khand BJP alleges police inaction over attack on leader

The Jharkhand BJP on Wednesday expressed resentment over alleged inaction by police to arrest those involved in an attack on a leader of the party's tribal wing in East Singbhum district. The state police ''failed'' to apprehend the accused involved in the attack on Ram Singh Munda, the media in-charge of the BJP's Scheduled Tribes Morcha in Jharkhand, Gunjan Yadav, president of Jamshedpur Mahanagar Committee of the saffron camp, said. Munda was assaulted by a group of miscreants in Sopodera under the Parsudih police station limits on November 2, while he was on his way to meet Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

A delegation of local BJP leaders met East Singhbhum Senior Superintendent of Police M Tamilvanan and demanded for immediate arrest of the culprits, Yadav said.

The party will launch an agitation if the arrest is not made at the earliest, he said. The ST Morcha leader is undergoing treatment at Tata Main Hospital (TMH) here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)