President visits model Sui village in Haryana's Bhiwani

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday visited Haryana's Sui village which has been developed as a model village in Bhiwani district under the Swa-Prerit Adarsh Gram Yojana.

Sui village is developed as an 'Adarsh Gram' by Mahadevi Parameshwaridas Jindal Charitable Trust.

On the occasion, President Kovind said S K Jindal and his family have made an immense contribution in making Sui a model village, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan release.

He said, ''It is a good example of attachment and gratitude towards our motherland.'' Kovind expressed confidence that by making good use of the school, library, drinking water facilities and other amenities developed in the village, children and youth living in the village would make remarkable achievements in the field of education, health and sports.

It was a memorable day for the students of Government Senior Secondary School, Sui village as President Kovind interacted with the children there and also took pictures with them. Talking to the children, President Kovind said, ''All the best...study hard.'' The President reached the Government Senior Secondary School of Sui village around 1.15 pm. During his visit, the President saw the classrooms and closely observed the activities there by talking to education officials about smart classrooms and science laboratories.

''Rural development is the basis of national development in our village-dominated economy,'' Kovind said appreciating the Haryana government for conceiving and implementing the Adarsh Gram Yojana.

''If all of us work for the development of our villages, our country would become a developed nation,'' the president said.

He was confident that other people would also get inspiration from such examples and come forward for the development of villages.

While welcoming Kovind on the occasion, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said it is a matter of good fortune that the president himself has come to Haryana to initiate the 'Adarsh Gam Yojana'.

This will give new energy to rural development in Haryana, said Khattar.

First Lady Savita Kovind, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya, and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala were also present during the programme, said a state government release.

Khattar said it is a matter of pride that on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government had started a scheme for making model villages. In this series, Swa-Prerit Adarsh Gram Yojana was also made, under which the development of villages is also taking place, he said.

Taking initiative in Sui village of Bhiwani, industrialist Krishna Jindal has got a lake, school, auditorium, parks, library and many other development work done in the village. He said similarly 205 people from Haryana who live abroad have expressed their desire to get development work done in their native villages. The state government has also inspired many big companies and industrialists to take up development in villages, cities and any part of the state through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). Due to this, a CSR trust has also been formed in Haryana.

Khattar said Haryana has also taken an initiative for the cleanliness campaign. Campaigns were continuously launched at the village and urban level regarding cleanliness and people were made aware regarding the same, he said.

He said there is a problem of waterlogging in many areas of the state. "First of all, the state government will work to make it fertile by eliminating the problem of waterlogging in one lakh acres of land," he said.

After this, the problem of waterlogging in other places will also be eliminated, he said.

