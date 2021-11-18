Left Menu

Former Kentucky U.S. Rep. Larry Hopkins dies at 88

He was a premier legislator in both Frankfort and Washington and will be missed by all of his former colleagues, he said.U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who currently represents the 6th District, said in a statement that Hopkins was a legend in Kentucky politics who was a mentor and friend.Serving for over a decade in the seat I now hold, Larry rose to being the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee.

PTI | Lexington | Updated: 18-11-2021 06:12 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 06:12 IST
Former Kentucky U.S. Rep. Larry Hopkins dies at 88
  • Country:
  • United States

Former U.S. Rep. Larry Hopkins, who served as a state lawmaker before representing central Kentucky in Congress for more than a decade, has died. He was 88.

Milward Funeral Home in Lexington confirmed the death, but did not release further information.

Hopkins was elected to Kentucky's 6th Congressional District in 1978 and served until 1993. He was the Republican nominee for governor in 1991, but lost to Democrat Brereton Jones.

Hopkins cared deeply about Kentucky as he served at the state and federal level, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement. As a former Marine, Hopkins used his expertise on the House Armed Services Committee to reform and modernize the military and before that worked as a state lawmaker to improve the lives of farmers, McConnell said.

“Larry had an independent voice, allowing him to overcome partisan rancor to make friends on both sides of the political aisle. He was a premier legislator in both Frankfort and Washington and will be missed by all of his former colleagues,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who currently represents the 6th District, said in a statement that Hopkins was “a legend in Kentucky politics” who was a mentor and friend.

“Serving for over a decade in the seat I now hold, Larry rose to being the top Republican on the House Armed Services Committee. He was beloved by both sides of the aisle, and his humor was famous with constituents and colleagues,” Barr said.

Funeral arrangements were not immediately announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global
4
We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australian PM Morrison

We can do much with India on cyber security, tech, digital economy: Australi...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021