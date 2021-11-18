Left Menu

India's Modi urges democratic nations to work together on cryptocurrency

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2021 09:34 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 09:34 IST
All democratic nations must work together to ensure cryptocurrency "does not end up in wrong hands, which can spoil our youth," Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, in his first public comments on the subjects.

The remarks came in a speech at the Sydney Dialogue as Modi's government is still considering a regulatory framework required to manage and oversee investments made by millions of Indians in the digital currency. Last week Modi chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies amid concerns that unregulated crypto markets could become avenues for money laundering and terror financing, sources had told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

