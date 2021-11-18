Left Menu

Punjab BJP leaders leave for Kartarpur shrine in Pakistan

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-11-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 10:44 IST
Punjab BJP leaders leave for Kartarpur shrine in Pakistan
  • Country:
  • India

Several BJP leaders of Punjab on Thursday left for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in Pakistan through a visa-free corridor for offering prayers at the shrine dedicated to Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

“A BJP delegation is going to pay obeisance at the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara,” Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma told reporters before moving towards the integrated check post.

Sharma, who was sporting a turban, said that they were thankful to the prime minister and the home minister for reopening the Kartarpur corridor to allow devotees to offer prayers ahead of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Among party leaders who were part of the BJP 'jatha' (delegation) included Jeevan Gupta, Subhash Sharma and K D Bhandari.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and ministers will also visit the shrine on Thursday.

Twenty-eight devotees on Wednesday had visited the gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor.

Security men were deployed in strength in and around Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur on Thursday.

The Centre reopened the Kartarpur corridor from Wednesday ahead of Gurpurab, which marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, on November 19.

Pilgrimage to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara was suspended in March 2020 due to the Covid pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021