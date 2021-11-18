Left Menu

JP Nadda likely to hold crucial meeting on UP Assembly polls in Delhi today

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda is likely to hold an important meeting regarding upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections here in the national capital today, said sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 11:38 IST
JP Nadda likely to hold crucial meeting on UP Assembly polls in Delhi today
BJP national president JP Nadda. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda is likely to hold an important meeting regarding upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections here in the national capital today, said sources. As per sources, Uttar Pradesh BJP in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, State party President Swatantra Dev Singh, State party General Secretaries Sunil Bansal and BL Santosh and state in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will be present in the meeting.

In today's meeting, the party leadership is expected to discuss BJP's upcoming programmes, campaigns, and its strategy to strengthen the party and work at the ground level in the poll-bound state. Earlier on October 11, a high-level meeting of BJP leaders was also held in Delhi regarding the Uttar Pradesh elections. BJP National President JP Nadda, BL Santosh, Dharmendra Pradhan, Radha Mohan Singh, Sunil Bansal, Swatantra Dev Singh were present at that meeting.

As per sources, the strategy of the '100 Days 100 Program' campaign in UP was discussed in that meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programmes in view of UP assembly elections were also discussed and finalised in the meeting. UP is set to witness an assembly election early next year. All the political parties in the state have launched their respective campaigns. State politics is witnessing numerous allegations and counter-allegations amongst the ruling party and the opposition parties.

Elections are to be held in five states in 2022. Among these five states, Uttar Pradesh is very important for any party as it is the largest state in terms of population. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by Dec 31; What is space debris and how dangerous is it? and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA aims to complete SpaceX Starship review by De...

 Global
2
Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

Amazon to stop accepting Visa credit cards issued in UK - Bloomberg News

 United Kingdom
3
VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

VP Naidu inaugurates Yoda Life Line Diagnostics Pvt Ltd in Hyderabad

India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5007253 update for Insiders

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021