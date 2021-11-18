Left Menu

Pushkar Singh Dhami meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses pending issues between Uttarakhand, UP

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Thursday to discuss pending issues between the two states.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-11-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 12:05 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami . Image Credit: ANI
Top officials of both states attended the meeting in Lucknow. Uttarakhand Minister Yatishwaranand was also present in the meeting.

"Met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji in Locknow today and discussed pending issues related to both the states keeping mutual interests in mind," tweeted Dhami. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

