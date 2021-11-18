External Affairs Minister Jaishankar meets Singapore's senior ministers on visit to city-state

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met senior ministers of Singapore and discussed ways to strengthen the partnership between India and the city-state.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Wednesday for a three-day visit, first met Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

''Glad to meet @Tharman_s, Singapore Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies. Good discussion on the international economic situation,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

''Had a constructive discussion on global and regional economic priorities and the deeper collaborations we must build,'' wrote Tharman in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Jaishankar then met Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

''Pleasure as always to meet Defence Minister of Singapore @Ng_Eng_Hen. Useful exchange of strategic assessments,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

He also met Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, Minister of Home Affairs and Law.

''Good to see @kshanmugam, Minister of Home Affairs and Law. Appreciate his views on strengthening our partnership,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

He will be meeting Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, the High Commission said.

He will also call on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Friday, the Indian High Commission here said.

Jaishankar will also be speaking on a panel ''Greater Power Competition: The Emerging World Order'' at the Bloomberg New Economic Forum on Friday.

