India has very old democratic values: HP Governor

India has very old democratic values and they did not come from the Britishers, Himachal Pradesh Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said here on Thursday.

Even the term “Vidhan Sabha” figures in ancient writings of the country which has very old democratic values, he said while addressing the centenary conference of All India Presiding Officers of various legislative bodies of the country.

The first such conference of the central legislative assembly during British rule was held in Shimla itself hundred years ago in 1921 from September 14 to 16.

The conference was attended by a total of 378 dignitaries including Lok Sabha speaker Om Prakash Birla, Union minister Anurag Thakur, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh besides speakers and duty speakers of 36 states legislative assemblies and councils.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the inaugural session of the conference digitally on Wednesday.

Addressing the valedictory session of the conference, Arlekar said democratic values are very old in our country and they did not come from the Britishers.

The term “Vidhan Sabha” and the process of “setting up of committees” were in use already used in our ancient writings, he added. A good work done by the Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) of one state should be shared with those in other states on a common portal, the governor said, adding legislative assemblies and councils of all states should share and follow each others’ good work, procedures and practices.

It has been stated in the Rigveda that good ideas should come towards us from all sides, he added.

Legislative bodies are the platforms for constructive discussion and they are the places for expressing good ideas, he said, adding everyone should be given proper time to speak in Vidhan Sabhas and Vidhan Sabhas. Himachal Pradesh assembly Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar earlier said that it is a matter of pride the first-ever conference of the presiding officers of Indian legislative bodies were held in Shimla only in 1921 during the British rule and its centenary edition too is being held here in 2021 and it has become a part of the history.

Six such conferences had earlier been held in Shimla. Four were held before Independence in 1921, 1926, 1933, 1939 and two after the independence in 1976 and 1997, he added.

Parmar said over 1,300 resolutions have been passed so far in the state assembly which ultimately became law. The speaker further stated that all the former chief ministers including the founder of Himachal Pradesh Dr Y S Parmar, Dr Ram Lal, Virbhadra Singh, Shanta Kumar and Prem Kumar Dhumal played an important role in taking the state from zero to peak. The current CM Jai Ram Thakur too is doing his best to take the state to new heights, he added.

That is why despite being a hill state, HP is considered among the best states in the country, he added.

