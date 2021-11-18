Left Menu

Teerth purohits to field candidates on 15 assembly seats

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:28 IST
Teerth purohits to field candidates on 15 assembly seats
An organisation of Chardham priests on Thursday announced it will field candidates on 15 seats in the upcoming Uttarakhand assembly polls.

The Chardham Teerth-Purohit Hak Hakookdhari Mahapanchayat Samiti made the announcement at a press conference after holding its general body meeting here.

''We will field our candidates on 15 assembly seats but they will strategically influence the outcome of many other seats,'' its president Krishna Kant Kotiyal said.

The Samiti will also launch an awareness campaign to build public opinion against the Devasthanam Board, he said.

''We will tell people how BJP put an end to a 2500 year old tradition to constitute the board infringing upon our rights,'' he said. The Samiti said it will also ‘gherao’ the state assembly during its forthcoming session to be held in Gairsain on the issue, he said.

