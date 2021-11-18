House of elderly couple bound for Germany looted by masked gang after clubbing man

Coimbatore, Nov 18 (PTI): A masked gang of four assaulted an elderly person after breaking into his house here and decamped with 16 sovereigns of ornaments and Rs 2 lakh in cash in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

The 62-year-old Rajasekhar and his wife Shanti were asleep on the ground floor of the house when the gang broke open the main door after scaling the compound wall, the police said. One of the robbers hit Rajasekhar on the head with a club, looted the ornaments and cash in an almirah and fled, they said.

Shanti woke up, alerted a relative sleeping on the first floor of the house and he informed the police, who arrived and sent Rajasekhar to a hospital, the police said. Senior police officials with a sniffer dog and fingerprint experts visited the scene. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the elderly couple had planned to sell the house to go and stay with their daughter in Germany in another two months and many people had come to the house to strike a deal to buy the house, the police added.

