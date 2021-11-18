Libya's former interior minister registers for presidential bid
Bashagha was the influential interior minister in the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) that ruled in western areas and was replaced in March by a new unity government. He joins a field of prospective candidates that includes late ousted dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, and the eastern-based parliament speaker Aguila Saleh.
- Country:
- Libya
Libya's former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha registered as a presidential candidate on Thursday for a planned December election that remains in doubt amid disputes over the rules. Bashagha was the influential interior minister in the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) that ruled in western areas and was replaced in March by a new unity government.
He joins a field of prospective candidates that includes late ousted dictator Muammar al-Gaddafi's son Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the eastern military commander Khalifa Haftar, and the eastern-based parliament speaker Aguila Saleh. A U.N.-backed peace process calls for presidential and parliamentary elections on Dec. 24, but there has been no widespread agreement on the legal basis for the vote.
Disputes between rival factions and political entities have focused on questions over who should be allowed to run, the eventual role of the directly elected president, and the voting schedule. Analysts say the arguments surrounding the elections threaten to derail the peace process, whether the vote goes ahead or not.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Interior
- Libya
- Khalifa Haftar
- Aguila Saleh
- parliament
- eastern
ALSO READ
Harris to show U.S. support for Libya elections at Paris summit -officials
Taliban Interior Minister mediates peace talks between Pakistan and TTP
Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan chief insists on closure of French embassy, says Pakistan's Interior Minister
Libya govt rejects suspension of FM weeks before election
Libyan premier to run for president as election turmoil grows